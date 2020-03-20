CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alecia Reid
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been two weeks since the first positive case of coronavirus hit Montgomery County. That number is increasing by the day.

That’s why Montgomery County officials are ready to unveil the first COVID-19 testing site at Temple University’s Ambler campus.

Crews made it through a series of dry runs Friday, successfully completing dozens of pre-identified people.

On Saturday morning, the site will go live and begin testing people meeting the criteria and who already have appointments.

“Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath are present, or if you are 65 years of age or older and have a temp at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

Neighbors are glad to see the number of testing sites increase.

“We’re staying cool and calm and waiting for this thing to blow over,” one man said.

Online registration is now open. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or as testing supplies allow.

Click here to register for a coronavirus testing in Montgomery County.

