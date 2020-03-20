



AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been two weeks since the first positive case of coronavirus hit Montgomery County. That number is increasing by the day.

That’s why Montgomery County officials are ready to unveil the first COVID-19 testing site at Temple University’s Ambler campus.

Crews made it through a series of dry runs Friday, successfully completing dozens of pre-identified people.

On Saturday morning, the site will go live and begin testing people meeting the criteria and who already have appointments.

“Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath are present, or if you are 65 years of age or older and have a temp at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

Neighbors are glad to see the number of testing sites increase.

“We’re staying cool and calm and waiting for this thing to blow over,” one man said.

COVID-19 testing site in Montgomery County had a successful soft opening today, testing emergency workers. Officially opens tomorrow 10a-6p. You must make an appt first. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ESzr2ZU5nW — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 20, 2020

Online registration is now open. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or as testing supplies allow.

Click here to register for a coronavirus testing in Montgomery County.