



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Healthcare professionals are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. One of them is Dr. Rob Danoff, who is overseeing a COVID-19 testing site in Bucks County for Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Danoff joined Eyewitness News via Facebook Live on Friday to answer questions about the test process for coronavirus and what it is like on the front lines.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

He says one of the barriers he is facing during the testing process is the personal protection equipment.

“We’re going to run out soon. Also the nasal swabs that we need to test for coronavirus 2019. So we are asking our senators, our congresspeople, please, we need more supplies. We need more personal protective equipment because we’re testing the people who are coming in sick,” Dr. Danoff said.

He went on to say that the reason that equipment is so important is because coronavirus is a respiratory virus and starts in the lungs.

“Just by a person breathing, there are so many viral particles inside the mouth, even when they’re talking we’re getting close to them,” he said.

So what does Dr. Danoff want people to know about the virus?

“It’s real. This is something that is easily transmitted to another person. What we ask is that when you go to the test site, of course, we give you a mask to wear, but don’t just show up in the emergency department or your doctor’s office,” he said. “Please call.”

Watch the video to hear Dr. Rob Danoff’s full interview