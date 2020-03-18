Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed During Robbery In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers responded to the 2000 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
They say a 27-year old man was laying on the sidewalk, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Police say at least 10 shell casings were found just inches from the victim – and that he was shot at close range.
“At least 10 of those shell casings were just inches from where the victim was laying on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So, that is an indication that the shooter was standing in very close proximity to this victim.”
Police say the victim was robbed and they’re looking for two men.
They are reviewing surveillance video.
