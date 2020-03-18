



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases surged in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that there are 162 new cases, bringing the state total to 427.

Murphy also revealed that two additional patients have died from COVID-19, as five people have now died from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

Meanwhile, health officials announced six additional presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Burlington County, bringing the county’s total to 11.

They are currently tracing the patients’ contacts.

Cape May County officials announced their first case — a 30-year-old man who lives in New York. Officials say he tested positive at a local health facility while visiting Cape May County.

In Camden County, health officials announced four new cases, bringing the county’s total to eight.

Officials say three patients are from Cherry Hill — two men in their 40s and a man in his 50s. All three were exposed by family members and are self-isolating at home, officials say.

The third patient is a woman in his 60s in Pine Hill who’s currently being treated at a hospital. It’s unclear how she was exposed to the virus.