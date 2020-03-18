



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of all non-essential businesses, including museums. But just because the doors are closed, doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.

The Museum of the American Revolution is getting creative to keep the public entertained during their time off.

The public can now take a virtual field trip of the Museum of the American Revolution while COVID-19 has forced it to shut down.

President and CEO of the museum, Scott Stephenson, talked to CBS3 about the virtual field trip.

Q: We know many museums around the country have had to close, but your institution is offering guests the chance to digitally explore the museum online. How does this work?

A: You can experience the Museum of the American Revolution from everywhere and we have placed all of our digital resources right on the landing page of our website — which is Amrevmuseum.org — or search the museum and it will come up. You will see “experience the museum from home” and “explore our virtual resources.”

Stephenson says guests can scroll through all 16,000-square-feet of the museum’s core exhibits and even zoom in to look at objects and read the labels in the galleries.

“It’s a great chance if you are hunkered down at home with kids to allow them to explore, to look at the [Boston] Liberty Tree, to see our Privateer Ship, and great experiences in the museum, Stephenson said.

