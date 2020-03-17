CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two gunmen after a 29-year-old was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 4800 block of Sydenham Street, just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 29-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, and both legs.

Credit: CBS3

Two African American men were reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot towards Windrim Avenue.

A weapon was recovered but no arrest has been made at this time.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments