



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced murder charges against Hassan Elliott for the killing of Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor. Krasner says evidence revealed Elliott was the one that fired the shots that killed O’Connor last Friday while police served an arrest warrant for Elliott inside of a home on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.

Four people from the home were taken into custody — Elliott, Khalif Sears, Bilal Mitchell and Sherman Easterling.

The warrant was being served to Elliott for a robbery and murder that happened in March 2019.

The DA’s office says the four men were hiding in a second-floor bedroom and fired 21 shots at SWAT personnel before they were able to enter the home. O’Connor was fatally shot in the gunfire.

Ten guns were recovered from the bedroom, including a 22-caliber assault rifle confirmed to be the weapon that killed O’Connor.

“Elliott and Sears have been wanted, dangerous fugitives for nearly one year. Our police officers put the safety of the public before their own lives, and in the course of performing their duties in order to bring dangerous individuals into custody, Corporal O’Connor was lost to us forever. We all owe Corporal O’Connor and his family a debt of gratitude. Tragically, we will never be able to repay,” District Attorney Krasner said.

For O’Connor’s killing, Elliott has been charged with murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement murder and several other related charges.

Elliott was also charged in a March 2019 homicide and another non-fatal shooting. Sears has also been charged for his role in the March 2019 murder.

Elliott and Sears will have preliminary hearings on April 1.