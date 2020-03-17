Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a young man in South Philadelphia last year. The shooting happened on Jan. 15, 2019, on the 2000 block of West Snyder Avenue, just before 7 p.m.
Officers say the 23 year-old victim was shot in the head and face.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police released images of the two suspects seen at the scene of the shooting. The men are seen arriving in a light color sedan.
The suspects are described as two black males in their 20s.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police. The reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
You must log in to post a comment.