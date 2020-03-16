Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA regional rail has canceled more than a dozen trains Monday morning due to lack of employees. SEPTA says they had to cancel 14 trains across six rail lines because of employees calling out.
SEPTA representative Andrew Busch says a there were a “couple dozen” call-outs and a majority of them were engineers.
Busch says he believes the call-outs are linked to the coronavirus concerns.
For delays and cancelations visit SEPTA’s website or Twitter page.
Doylestown: Trains #516 scheduled to leave Suburban Station at 6:30 AM and train #515 scheduled to leave Lansdale at 7:44 AM, are both canceled.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 16, 2020
