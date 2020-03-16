PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a woman wanted in multiple thefts at gyms in Manayunk and Roxborough. The first victim told police an unknown person took her purse containing credit cards while she was taking a yoga class at Unity Yoga on the 4000 block of Main Street in Manayunk on Feb. 11.
The cards were reportedly used at multiple locations, including CVS Pharmacy and Target.
The second victim told police her wallet was stolen while she was inside the Roxborough Planet Fitness on the 6200 block of Ridge Avenue on Feb. 12. Her credit cards were also used at CVS Pharmacy and Target.
Police say the suspect is an African American woman, between the ages of 30 and 40, with black hair.
If you have any information regarding this suspect or these incidents, contact the Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353.
