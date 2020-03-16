BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County health officials announced Monday that two people who tested positive for coronavirus attended public events. This discovery was made as part of the contact investigation conducted by the Communicable Disease staff from the Burlington County Health Department.
The events in which the individuals attended included the 11 a.m. mass at Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly on March 8, as well as the Moorestown High School Orchestra Concert on March 12.
Officials say individuals who have visited these events should be more alert for symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
If you believe you were exposed and are experiencing mild symptoms and are medically stable, you can remain at home but must self-isolate until you have been fever-free for 72 hours.
If you are experiencing more severe symptoms or need further medical evaluation, please contact your primary care physician or emergency room.
Officials also mention that before going to a doctor or emergency room, contact them and let them know you were exposed.
