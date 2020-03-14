Comments
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The demand for online shopping services is at an all-time high in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Some grocery stores are now offering their own pickup and delivery services.
One example is a Shop Rite store in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, Monroe County– that’s between Allentown and Scranton.
A lot of people are opting to order groceries online. Some have bags dropped off at home while others pick-up curbside.
“I don’t want to go in the store,” Judith Walters said.
Other customers say they like the online service because it means fewer people inside the store and in the aisles.
