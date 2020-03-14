TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey has jumped to 69. On Saturday, the state announced 19 new presumed positive COVID-19 cases.
In South Jersey, there are seven presumed positive cases — three in Burlington County, two in Camden County, and one each in Mercer and Ocean Counties.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it’s a matter of when, not if, they close. State Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet said some 354 districts, or roughly half, in the state have closed already.
Murphy also announced that new equipment, including surgical masks and respirators, are expected to arrive from the federal government soon. Murphy said the federal Health and Human Services Department notified the state it’s sending 84,000 respirators, 200,000 surgical masks and 35,000 face shields.
The state’s hospitals are facing dwindling supplies, according to New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
