EWING, N.J (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says they are preparing for a “potential statewide closure” of schools in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19 cases jumped to 50. Murphy says his administration is working with school districts on possible shutdowns.

“We had been and are now actively working with districts on extended closure plans to prepare for a potential statewide closure,” Murphy said during a press conference on Friday.

Over 350 school districts have already closed.

The governor says there have been 21 new coronavirus cases since yesterday.

“We will get through this crisis together,” Murphy said.

On Thursday, Murphy recommended canceling all public gatherings of more than 250 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

So far in New Jersey, one person has died of the virus.

