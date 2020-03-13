Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Sixers great Charles Barkley is currently under self-quarantine after being tested for the coronavirus. The NBA Hall of Famer said he hasn’t been feeling well following a trip to New York City.
“I haven’t been feeling great and didn’t want to take any chances,” he told his co-hosts on the “NBA on TNT” on Thursday.
Charles Barkley says he has been feeling ill and has self-quarantined himself. pic.twitter.com/p2E5Jl99qH
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 13, 2020
Barkley says he was tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results.
