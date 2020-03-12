Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police officer was injured in a crash in Southwest Philadelphia. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at 65th Street and Grays Avenue.
Police say the officer was responding to a call when the officer’s patrol car collided with another vehicle.
Both the officer and the other driver suffered minor injuries, and are expected to be OK.
