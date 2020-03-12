Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dan + Shay postponed their Thursday night concert at the Wells Fargo Center over coronavirus concerns. The facility is closed today for an extensive cleaning a day after the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons recently faced the Utah Jazz, who have two players who tested positive for the coronavirus.
it hurts to post this, Philly 💔 pic.twitter.com/pCMfL8PtUf
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 12, 2020
The country duo will make up the show on Monday, Sept. 28.
“It’s a sad day for all of us, but there is peace in knowing the decision was made to protect those who planned to attend the show,” Dan + Shay said in a statement. “We promise to make it extra special when we return.”
