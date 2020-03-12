WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Democratic presidential candidates are addressing coronavirus concerns on the campaign trail. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Wilmington Thursday to give his plan of action for the outbreak.

Biden is drawing attention to the seriousness of the pandemic. He listed immediate steps that he believes will curb the spread of the disease and provide treatment to those who need it.

Biden canceled his campaign event in Tampa Bay Thursday and instead held a press conference in his hometown of Wilmington to address COVID-19 concerns.

“This disease could impact every nation on the planet. We need to plan how we’re going to aggressively manage here at home,” Biden said.

While the former vice president says his campaign will continue to follow recommendations from its public health advisory committee of experts, Biden says the crisis will hit everyone, but people living paycheck-to-paycheck and vulnerable populations will be hit the hardest.

“Parents who are already struggling with childcare costs, we need to give them relief. Children who rely on school lunches, we need to provide food for them. Schools need to make sure children who don’t have access to computers get them if their schools are shut down,” Biden said.

The Delaware legislative session was set to resume next Tuesday but has now been postponed until March 24 while they monitor the spread of COVID-19.