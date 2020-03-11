



VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Villanova University is canceling all in-person classes beginning next week. The university says classes will be taught solely online.

In-person classes will meet as scheduled through Friday, March 13, so that faculty can orient students regarding how they will conduct their online classes.

BREAKING: @VillanovaU suspends all classes in wake of #COVID19. Athletics will continue, but contests and competitions will be spectator-free, according to letter from university president obtained by #CBS3. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YPwxOrFYsT — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 11, 2020

“These two days will also allow for students who wish to return home to do so,” the university said in a statement.

The university says faculty is prepared to teach classes online.

During this time, Villanova will remain open and operational. This means all employees should report to work. University services — including residence halls, dining facilities, academic support services, the Student Health Center, the University Counseling Center and Falvey Library — will remain open.

All university and college events are canceled as of Saturday, March 14 through at least April 14.

The university will decide whether to resume in-person classes no later than Friday, April 3.

Villanova athletics will continue, but contests and competitions will be spectator-free.

Currently, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at Villanova University.

