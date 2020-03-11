BREAKING:Eight New Coronavirus Cases Reported In New Jersey, Boosts State Total To 23
By CBS3 Staff
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Villanova University is canceling all in-person classes beginning next week. The university says classes will be taught solely online.

In-person classes will meet as scheduled through Friday, March 13, so that faculty can orient students regarding how they will conduct their online classes.

“These two days will also allow for students who wish to return home to do so,” the university said in a statement.

The university says faculty is prepared to teach classes online.

During this time, Villanova will remain open and operational. This means all employees should report to work. University services — including residence halls, dining facilities, academic support services, the Student Health Center, the University Counseling Center and Falvey Library — will remain open.

All university and college events are canceled as of Saturday, March 14 through at least April 14.

The university will decide whether to resume in-person classes no later than Friday, April 3.

Villanova athletics will continue, but contests and competitions will be spectator-free.

Currently, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at Villanova University.

For more information on Villanova’s decision, click here.

