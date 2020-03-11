



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is proposing fare restructuring that could help some riders, while putting the pinch on others. The transit agency unveiled a new fare plan on Wednesday.

The modest adjustments SEPTA is proposing will save customers time and money.

SEPTA rolls out its proposed fare changes. Base cash fare will remain unchanged, plus 1 free transfer “to better serve low income communities and promote efficient travel”. Also introducing a new 3-day pass good for 72 hours after first use. More coming up at noon @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/17hRNSlajV — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 11, 2020

The last fare increase was in 2017 and we’re now at the three-year mark where prices must change.

This proposal comes after feedback from customers, transit advocates, elected officials and other stakeholders.

Here’s what it will mean for riders and their wallets:

The discounted rate for riders with disabilities will remain the same.

The $2.50 cash base fare will remain unchanged.

Customers will be allowed one free transfer to better serve low-income communities and promote efficient travel.

The currently discounted travel wallet fare will increase from $2 to $2.50 on transit.

Children age 5 to 11 will be able to ride for $1 on transit and regional rail. Right now they pay full price on transit, half on regional rail.

SEPTA is also introducing a three-day pass good for 72 hours after its first use.

Officials say commuters needing a second transfer will also benefit.

“Somebody who is getting on in Kensington can now hop on the Market Frankford Line, can now go to the Norristown High Speed Line, and then can catch a bus because they work in the suburbs. We are seeing this trend more and more. We are hearing that people living within city limits are working in the suburbs and they need to transfer more than once to get out to their suburban jobs,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said.

SEPTA is looking forward to feedback from the public. There will be a series of 10 public hearings that start April 20.

Click here for more information on the proposed fare restructuring plan.