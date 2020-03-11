PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA ticket agent is being recognized for making a daring rescue while on the job. Prospect Park Borough Council gave Norma Williams their Outstanding Citizenship Award Tuesday night.
Last Tuesday, Williams pulled an emotionally disturbed woman off the tracks, as a high-speed train was approaching the Prospect Park train station.
Police described the incident as selfless and heroic.
“Then I pivoted to my strong side, so if the train is coming I can still console her,” Williams said. “If she decided to reach for the train I would have a hold of her and that’s exactly what she did. She reached for the train and I grabbed her, then I held her until the train went by.”
Council is thankful Williams was in the right place at the right time.
