ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Mercer Bucks Cardiology doctor in Robbinsville, Burlington County has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus after recently traveling to Italy. Officials are working on contacting patients the doctor might have treated before coming down with COVID-19 symptoms.
Important info on #COVID19 case, a doctor from Burlington County, NJ who saw patients at Mercer-Bucks Cardiology in Robbinsville. Here is statement from Jefferson Health: pic.twitter.com/EVwKzbWqNx
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 11, 2020
The Robbinsville Township Office of Emergency Management says the doctor is an employee of Mercer Bucks Cardiology-Jefferson University Hospitals in the township.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
They say he was asymptomatic when he returned to work for one day on March 3, but he started developing mild symptoms the next day and did not return to the workplace.
The practice was closed immediately for an enhanced cleaning process and staff have been advised to self-quarantine at home.
The Robbinsville office is still closed.
The doctor’s test came back presumptive positive on March 10.
Patients are being advised to contact offices in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, or Newtown, Pennsylvania.
There are currently 23 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.