PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner skipped a symposium on coronavirus Wednesday morning because of a cold. Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley addressed the conference at the Center City Double Tree on speakerphone.
Commissioner @DrTomFarley has cold symptoms today. While he believes this is just a normal cold, he is staying home until he feels better. He's urged everyone at @PhiladelphiaGov & all residents who are feeling sick to do the same.
Thanks for not spreading disease, Dr. Farley! pic.twitter.com/9jf0Xn0PuJ
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) March 11, 2020
He said his symptoms are mild but he didn’t want to take any chances.
And he urged others who feel sick to stay home, too.
