By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Thomas Farley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner skipped a symposium on coronavirus Wednesday morning because of a cold. Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley addressed the conference at the Center City Double Tree on speakerphone.

He said his symptoms are mild but he didn’t want to take any chances.

And he urged others who feel sick to stay home, too.

