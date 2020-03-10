BREAKING:Germantown Academy Student Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Chew Avenue, just after 8:45 a.m.

Police say a 51-year-old man was shot once in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

An arrest was made and a gun was recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments