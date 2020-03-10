Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are fighting for their lives after Philadelphia police say they were shot inside of a laundromat in the Hunting Park section of the city. According to officials, this happened at 7th and West Bristol Streets just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the right shoulder. A second man, 21, was struck once in the buttocks.
Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
