



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more coronavirus cases being spread in the Philadelphia region, thousands of people are being told to stay home and away from others. Officials say people need to have their homes stocked up, but what does that mean exactly?

While many store shelves are already empty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should still try to stock up. This means having a two-week supply of food, medicine and essentials like toilet paper.

That is especially important for people being told to avoid crowded places — that’s the elderly and people with medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

“Make sure you have supplies on hand, like routine medications for blood pressure and diabetes and over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms. Have enough household items and groceries so you will be prepared to stay home for a period of time,” National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Dr. Nancy Messonnier said.

For people in quarantine or isolation, you shouldn’t go out, not even to the grocery store.

There are food delivery services or ask friends and family for help

Food recommendations include plenty of frozen and canned items, meals, plus vegetables and fruit.

Nuts, protein bars and popcorn are healthy options for snacks that last.

For refrigerated items like yogurt or milk, remember to check the expiration dates.

When it comes to medicine, make sure you have all prescriptions, at least a two-week supply and also all over-the-counter drugs, like ibuprofen, antacids, or allergy medications.

Remember, being hunkered down means that you’ll need some entertainment. Maybe binge watch a series or catch up on computer work.

If there are kids in the house, they’ll need activities too, so have the games ready to go.

Self-quarantine usually lasts for two weeks, but for people who test positive, they have to have no fever and two negative tests before they’re cleared to safely return to work or be out with other people.