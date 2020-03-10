



PRINCETON, N.J (CBS/AP) — Princeton University says two staff members are under self-quarantine after they were possibly exposed to the coronavirus during an off-campus gathering. The staff members are being tested for COVID-19 and the university expects results in the upcoming days.

Princeton says it is working with local health authorities to identify and reach out to those who may have been in close contact with the staff members after they were potentially exposed.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

On Monday, the university said it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

President Christopher Eisgruber wrote in a letter to the university community that the measures are necessary even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.

All lectures and seminars will switch to online beginning March 23. The restrictions will remain in place until April 5, when university officials will conduct a review. The university also is restricting school-sponsored travel.

The restrictions will be disruptive, Eisgruber wrote, but officials “strongly believe that actions taken now will have the greatest chance of decreasing risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh these short-term disruptions.”

There are 11 presumed positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)