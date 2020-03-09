PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We could be seeing our first 70-degree day of the year Monday afternoon. High pressure over the Atlantic will continue to usher in a mild air mass over the Delaware Valley for the start of the week.

The southwest wind, along with clear skies, will allow for temperatures to break into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

It’s dry and breezy this Monday. High Pressure over the Atlantic will keep pumping in mild air over the region. Today’s highs will be near 70! If we do break into the 70s, it’ll be the first 70 degrees of the year and the first 70 since Halloween last year! @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 9, 2020

If daytime highs climb into the 70s, it will be the first time we see a high of 70 since Halloween of last year.

The Delaware Valley typically doesn’t see the 70s for the first time until about March 20.

Last year, our first 70s didn’t happen until March 19.

The earliest it ever hit 70 in Philadelphia was Jan. 6, 2007, and the latest we had to wait was April 29, 1940.

During the week, temperatures will stay above normal.

We welcome rain, gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, temperatures aren’t as mild and we dry out briefly.

There is a chance for showers Thursday in the forecast and temperatures remain seasonable normal.

On Friday, a stronger cold front sweeps through the area, allowing for temperatures to return back to the near average Saturday and Sunday.