PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be honoring the 1980 World Series championship team during Wall of Fame weekend this season. The celebration will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first title in franchise history.
Fans at two games this summer will have a chance to take part in the celebration.
As part of Alumni Weekend, the Phillies will be giving away a replica 1980 World Series ring giveaway to fans 15 and older on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Then on Sunday, Aug. 9, all fans in attendance will receive a Tug McGraw bobble figurine.
During the weekend, the team will also be inducting Manny Trillo into their Wall of Fame on Aug. 8.
Trillo played for the Phillies from 1979 to 1982, winning three Gold Glove Awards and making two National League All-Star teams.
