SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man received special recognition Monday night for his heroic actions. The Perkasie Borough Police Department presented a citizen award to Jonathan Stanwood.
On Dec. 29, he was driving in Sellersville when he noticed a 5-year-old boy walk into the Perkiomen Creek. Stanwood stopped his car and rescued the boy from the water.
The child had run away from his mother as she loaded her car with Christmas gifts.
The mother and boy were also on hand to thank Stanwood Monday night.
