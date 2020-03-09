Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to give your online dating profile a boost, a new survey says you should use a profile picture that includes your pet. More than one-third of digital daters who were polled have swiped right on a profile with a puppy picture.
That is because they wanted to meet the dog more than the actual person.
63% of respondents believed that a dog photo would boost their chances.
Another 39% admitted to borrowing a friend’s furry friend for a photo.
