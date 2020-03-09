EWING, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials say there are now five new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 11 in the state. The new cases came in the last 24 hours.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli says one of the cases is of a 27-year-old patient from Little Silver Borough who attended a BioGen conference in Boston. Perischilli says 170 attendees of the BioGen conference have tested presumed positive for COVID-19.
“The fact that we are seeing continuing cases is concerning, but not unexpected,” Persichilli said.
A Cherry Hill man in his 60s tested presumed positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. He is in stable condition.
Four Cooper Urgent Care workers are now under self-quarantine after being exposed to the patient who went to the facility on March 3.
