BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A head-on crash involving a car and a minivan killed three people in Lancaster County over the weekend, authorities said. Police in West Earl Township said the car was heading north on Route 222 when it crossed the median and struck the minivan head-on at about noon Saturday.
The Lancaster County coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said the 73-year-old car driver and 60-year-old Harold Sheaffer, who was in the minivan, died at the scene. Sixty-year-old Dawn Sheaffer was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital. An 8-year-old girl who was also in the minivan had minor injuries.
The car driver’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of relatives.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
