



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of us love daylight saving time, but does the time change impact your pet’s schedule? Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about daylight saving time and how it can impact your pet in this week’s Pet Project.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Trooper – An incredibly affectionate and cuddly cat. While she can take some time to get comfortable, once she does, she will be on your lap every chance she gets. Trooper’s got a lot of personality and makes it known when she wants your attention and when she wants to be left alone. Her favorite toy is a laser pointer and she loves to play with ribbon and to chase the small mouse stuffies we have. But her favorite thing to do is to spend time with you on a fuzzy blanket. Trooper loves food – any kind of food, so don’t leave your leftovers out on the table. Even when she and her foster family moved she always used the litter box. She’s living with another cat but would also love to be the center of your attention. Trooper is a real sweet gal who deserves a home that will give her the love she needs.

Willowby – This cat was recently rescued alongside 100 other cats from a property in the outer counties of Pennsylvania. Willwoby is just 5 years old and has a lot of life left.

Chocolate – A 3-year-old pointer mix who came to the PSPCA from another shelter when it was full. Very social and playful, Chocolate seems to be a big puppy who is looking for a home to help him learn the rules of the land.

Ziggy – A 1-year-old pittie who was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team in July of 2019. She has been in our protective custody ever since. Just this week she was finally able to be placed up for adoption and this super social doll is looking for her forever family.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.