PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies have instructed its players to not sign autographs for fans during spring training in Clearwater, Florida over coronavirus concerns. The Phillies say the change was made as a precautionary measure based on CDC guidelines.
“The Phillies recognize that autograph signing is part of the overall appeal of attending spring training games. As a precautionary measure for both our players and our fans, we are making adjustments to this experience based on recommendations from the CDC,” the Phillies said in a statement, tweeted by MLB reporter Todd Zolecki.
#Phillies statement regarding signing of autographs in spring training following CDC recommendations. pic.twitter.com/8vvINycrdi
— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 7, 2020
For the time being, players will instead pre-sign a limited number of baseballs and photo cards in the clubhouse before games in Clearwater. Security personnel will then assist players with distributing the pre-signed items.
