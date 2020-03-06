



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia institution found itself the target of thieves. A tip jar was stolen off the counter at John’s Roast Pork this week.

The rush starts well before lunchtime at John’s Roast Pork in South Philadelphia for their iconic sandwiches — a meal many look forward to every week.

“John’s is great. It’s our Friday treat,” Jason Treston said.

But earlier this week, someone was looking for something entirely different.

Captured on surveillance video, a thief snatches the tip jar right off the counter.

“It breaks your heart,” store owner John Bucci said. “They didn’t even buy anything, they were going around the front door.”

On Wednesday evening, two people walked into the shop on Snyder Avenue.

Their faces have been blurred since police have not yet commented on the suspects.

The suspects look around and then in the blink of an eye, get away with the jar and the cash employees would typically split.

“Outraged, just outraged. My employees work so hard,” Bucci said.

This was a brazen theft. Bucci already has about 10 cameras watching the shop. The next time, it won’t be so easy to get away with the tip jar — it’s now tethered to the counter.

But on Friday, there was a change of perspective for Bucci.

“When it happened, I was irate, and now I’m bubbly,” he said.

That’s after seeing his customers and community step up big time to help replace the stolen money.

“Customers coming in, dropping money in the tip jar and not getting a sandwich,” Bucci said.

A local flooring company also sent the shop a jar with more than $300.

“It restores your faith in humanity,” Bucci said.

Bucci says he’s replacing the tip money himself and donating the other cash raised to a local charity for abused women and children.