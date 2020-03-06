Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are giving back to the community. The Lucaciu family was welcomed home on Glenview Street in Philadelphia Friday.
Their 2-year-old daughter, Alexandra, has been battling leukemia.
The Flyers Charities 2020 Building Hope For Kids project remodeled their home.
“This is the most magical thing that happened to us,” mother Ramona Lucaciu said. “It’s a very big day for us. Everything is beautiful inside.”
The renovation lasted five months.
Several Flyers players, including defensemen Ivan Provorov and Shayne Gostisbehere, were there for the unveiling. Even Gritty attended the celebration.
We wish them many happy memories in the new and improved home.
