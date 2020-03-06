



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Central Bucks School District has closed five schools Friday over coronavirus concerns. School officials say people within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus in another state.

Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend have been closed out of an abundance of caution. The schools will be closed for students, teachers and staff.

“It is important to reiterate that there are no known or reported cases of coronavirus in Central Bucks School District, Bucks County or in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Central Bucks School District Superintendent John J. Kopicki, Ed.D said in a statement Friday morning.

In an alert posted on the Central Bucks School District website, the district said they were made aware of the incident on Thursday evening.

“At this moment, we understand that these Central Bucks community members have had contact with Butler Elementary School, Titus Elementary School, Tamanend Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, and Central Bucks South High School. The Bucks County Health Department is currently evaluating these individuals to determine when they may return to school,” Kopicki said.

@CBSouthHS is closed today for all students and staff. Information about MBIT and after school activities will be forthcoming. Please visit https://t.co/wcYts7k2a7 for the most up to date information. — CB South (@CBSouthHS) March 6, 2020

Kopicki says the five schools will be closed to perform a deep cleaning of all impacted facilities.

If you have any questions on these closures, contact the CBSD Director of Communications, Angela Linch, at 267.893.2073.

Coronavirus is transmitted like the common flu virus and can be easily eliminated with good cleaning and personal hygiene practices. Common symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Some tips from the website to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as coronavirus, include:

Cover coughs or sneezes with your elbow. Do not use your hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use a 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, electronic devices, remotes, and other frequently touched items.

Stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick to help prevent others from catching your illness. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.