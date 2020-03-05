Comments
FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) — A new restaurant in Delaware County has an old connection to the area. Santino’s Tap & Table is a place that calls you family as soon as you enter the door. Santino’s tables fill up with family recipes that have been learned through generations of Italians beginning with Charlie DeMarco’s mom.
But it’s Charlie DeMarco’s son, CJ DeMarco, who’s recreating those dishes in his very own restaurant — just a few blocks away from his father’s first restaurant that he opened in 1987. Eventually, his dad moved his restaurant to Drexel Hill.
But it’s Folsom that CJ DeMarco felt called back to.
