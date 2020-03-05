CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Darby news, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Darby Borough, where the victim was found in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at Water and Main Streets in Darby.

Man Shot In Leg In Darby Borough Makes It To Southwest Philadelphia Police Station

The victim was shot in the leg but somehow managed to make it to the 12th Police District in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was rushed to a hospital.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Comments