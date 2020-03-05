Comments
BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — A first time player of the Acme monopoly game hit it big. Joann R. collected her check at the Bryn Mawr Acme store on Thursday.
She won the $40,000 vehicle of choice prize.
Acme store employees are excited for her.
“She had 42 tickets. It was the last ticket she drew the winner. She couldn’t believe it. She looked at it, had to read it about five to 10 times. She’s really excited,” store director John Kelley said.
There is still a $1 million prize out there.
