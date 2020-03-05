



EWING, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials announced on Thursday there is a second presumptive coronavirus case in the state. This comes after a 32-year-old Fort Lee man who works in New York has been hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County following a presumptive positive case of Covid-19.

BREAKING NJ officials announce 2nd presumptive case of #COVIDー19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JM9ZmmxxnL — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 5, 2020

He is currently in stable condition.

Officials say he first developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care the next day at a Bergen County urgent care, before being sent to the hospital. He was then placed in an airborne isolation room upon his arrival.

“From the time he became symptomatic, the patient had limited, close contact with other residents outside the health care setting,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

The second patient is currently at Englewood Hospital.

“This case does not come as a surprise. Our state has been prepared for weeks for the eventuality that one of our residents would test positively for coronavirus,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.

Oliver urged residents to remain calm.

“The threat to public health in New Jersey remains low,” Oliver stated.

Persichilli says they are in the process of identifying health care, household and other close contacts of the patients in the two coronavirus cases.

“These contacts would be assessed as to their level of risk of exposure to the case and other close contacts would be asked to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for a period of 14 days,” Persichilli said.

The patients’ samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.