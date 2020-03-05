



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus concerns are hitting right in the middle of the very busy travel season. Several airlines have canceled flights and some international destinations are now off limits. Many people are left wondering if they should still take that trip.

Doctors believe the coronavirus has the potential to spread easily in crowded places like schools and churches, anywhere people are in close contact with one another.

That’s why many people are concerned about airports and planes, but some people are taking more precautions than others.

At airports across the country, it’s obvious some people are concerned about travel. The biggest concern is being in close contact with others, which is how the coronavirus spreads.

“This is a respiratory virus, so it’s transmitted when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes and puts droplets in the air and someone nearby then were to breathe in, or if someone who is sick has secretions for their mouth or nose that they touch and then touch another person,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “So generally, it’s transmitted in close contact, people within a few feet of each other.”

At Philadelphia International Airport, many people were in close contact with one another, but some travelers don’t seem to mind.

“I’m going on my first cruise. People are saying, ‘Are you still gonna do it?’ Yeah, I’m still gonna go and I’m gonna have a great time,” Debbie Kubert said. “Do the best you can, it’s not gonna stop me from traveling or living my life. Some people are going crazy. You have to be as careful as you can, that’s all you can do.”

Others were more cautious as several travelers were concerned enough to wear face masks, like Sayon Kplepo. While he’s not afraid to travel, he is taking plenty of precautions.

“I have my hand sanitizer, I have my Lysol. I mean, I’m wiping down, I’m trying not to use the bathroom. I’m trying not to buy anything to drink here, so I’m trying to keep it safe as possible,” Kplepo said.

For those that have already booked flights but don’t feel comfortable flying, some airlines are waiving change fees for all flights and some cancellation fees. But check with your airline because there are stipulations.