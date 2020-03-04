PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Beginning today, drivers caught on camera speeding through work zones in Pennsylvania will be fined. A warning period for receiving a speeding ticket in the state ended Wednesday.
As part of the “Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program,” devices set up in work zones will detect when drivers are going 11 mph or more over the speed limit.
“Through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially through work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “In 2018, 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone. Ultimately, this program is not about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.”
Work zones that have the cameras will have signs posted letting drivers know they are entering an area that is monitored by cameras.
In 2018, there were just over 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 deaths.
For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, visit WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.
