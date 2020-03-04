Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another person in Philadelphia is being investigated for a possible case of coronavirus. The new possible case comes after a person was tested and cleared.
Health officials announced the new investigation Wednesday just as tests from a separate case announced Tuesday came back negative.
The Health Department says the risk of infection for the average Philadelphian is very low.
There are still no confirmed cases in Philadelphia or the rest of the Delaware Valley.
The virus has killed 11 people in the United States.
