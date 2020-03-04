



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning rowhome in Kensington and performed CPR on her on the sidewalk. Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of North Howard Street, around 2:15 p.m.

A woman who had to be rescued by EMS is in critical condition. The assistant fire chief says an off-duty firefighter heard the commotion and went over to try and help.

He tried going upstairs twice and both times was caught by heavy smoke. It was difficult to breathe or see and had to come back downstairs both times.

Firefighters are working to out a blaze on the 3300 block of Howard st. So far we’re hearing one woman had to be pulled out and worked on by EMS. I’ll have the latest at 4pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/31QIEAiO9x — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 4, 2020

Firefighters were able to get here within minutes of the first 911 call and got the woman out of the back bedroom on the second floor.

There was another woman also in the home at the time. She was able to get out on her own with her dog in her hands.

However, she had a really bad fall once outside and hurt her right hand and knee. She was also taken to the hospital.

Neighbors described what they heard before seeing the blaze erupt.

“We heard, like, boom, and I looked and I saw the fire coming out of the house from upstairs,” neighbor Lourdes Adames said. “So I ran because I know them, and as soon as I looked, I saw her coming out with her dogs. She was running to next door and the kids started running this way. Then I called 911.”

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire marshal is investigating.

The fire was placed under control in about 20 minutes.