By Pat Gallen
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some early risers are getting in a workout that is not for the faint of heart. The iCore Fitness Gym in West Chester is offering some hard-core obstacles.

General Manager Cajua Robinson tells CBS3 that iCore is an extreme fitness facility, known for it’s American Ninja Warrior Course.

“We have things for everyone, adult fitness classes, spartan races, tough mudders, kids’ birthday parties, corporate team building, and ninja warrior,” Robinson said.

Robinson says they love to keep the workouts fun, challenging, and different.

