UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey college has canceled out-of-state travel for its athletic teams over coronavirus concerns. Kean University announced that five of its Division III teams won’t be participating in athletic events out of the state of New Jersey next week during spring break.
“This is consistent with the University’s recommendation for the entire campus community to postpone spring break travel to limit possible exposure to COVID-19, avoid travel disruptions and reduce the risk of needing to self-quarantine upon their return,” university spokesperson Margaret McCorry said in a statement. “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our student athletes and the entire campus community.”
The teams affected include men’s lacrosse, volleyball and baseball and women’s lacrosse and softball.
The university says it is actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.
