NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in North Wildwood arrested the man who jumped on top of a port-a-potty in a video that went viral last month. Robert Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct on March 2.
A video of Daniels jumping from the seawall to the top of a port-a-potty on Feb. 23 at Pine and Olde New Jersey Avenues went viral on social media.
He was processed and released pending a future appearance in North Wildwood Municipal Court.
