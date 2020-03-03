PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Delaware Avenue is shut down after a man was fatally struck by a SEPTA bus in Fishtown. Officials responded to a person trapped under a SEPTA bus at Frankford and North Delaware Avenues, around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Delaware Ave is closed NB in front of Rivers Casino. All traffic is forced onto Frankford Ave for an incident involving @SEPTA RT-43 Bus. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/n1QuXOzfNh
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 3, 2020
Northbound lanes of Delaware Avenue are closed in front of Rivers Casino. All traffic is being forced onto Frankford Avenue.
No passengers were on the bus during the accident.
