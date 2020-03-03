CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Delaware Avenue is shut down after a man was fatally struck by a SEPTA bus in Fishtown. Officials responded to a person trapped under a SEPTA bus at Frankford and North Delaware Avenues, around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Northbound lanes of Delaware Avenue are closed in front of Rivers Casino. All traffic is being forced onto Frankford Avenue.

No passengers were on the bus during the accident.

